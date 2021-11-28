Raymond G. Brown, 78, of Rome, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, following a brief illness.
He was born on October 9, 1943, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Anna Brown.
Raymond loved riding on his tractors and lawn mowers. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. Raymond loved his daughters and grandchildren who were a huge part of his life. He was a social person and enjoyed going out in the community and talking with people.
Raymond is predeceased by his brother and friend Victor Brown and brother Howard Brown.
He is survived by his children Stevena (Thomas) Darrow of Ulster, PA, Jessica Zink of Rome, PA, Elizabeth Brown of Nicholson, PA, grandchildren Dakota Hill, Tyler Forman, Ariel Zink, Anyia Zink, Lilly Ann Vanderpool, Raymond Vanderpool, sisters Louise Walters (Lee), Nelly Walters (Merton), Darlene Brewster, Doris Brown, Karen Wheaton, brothers Freddy Frisbie, Billy Brown (Barb), Georgie Brown, Norman Brown (Jackie), Joe Brown, Johnny McCormick, and also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his fur grandchild, Vera Jo.
Services to be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
