Raymond L. Bailey Sr. “Beatle” of Towanda passed away peacefully after declining health on July 6,2023. Raymond worked at several local junk yards, drove truck in his younger days, and later loved to haul junk. In his free time, he enjoyed watching wildlife including birds and his favorite pastime was to fish.
Surviving are his children: Donald Bailey (Kim Goss), Raymond (Maria) Bailey Jr., Sharon Bailey (John Hatch) all of Towanda, and Henrietta (Jeff) Card of Georgia. His only sister, Shirley Vanderpool of Towanda, his grandchildren, Dawn (Calvin) Forrest, Kelly Hatch, Dorothy Hatch, Destinee Bailey, Jacob Bailey, Sierra Bailey all of Towanda, and Meagan (Chris) Heintzman, Teia (Todd) Nesmith of Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Francis Bailey, his brothers, Steve Bailey and Ambrose Bailey, sisters Geraldine Shrimp and Virginia Chilson, his beloved children, Linda Bailey and Leonard Bailey along with his grandson, Bryon Bailey.
There are no calling hours or services per his request.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.