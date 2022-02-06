Rebecca Jane Trasco, 80, of Towanda, PA passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, Towanda. Rebecca was born December 19, 1941 in Sayre, PA the daughter of the late Edmund Fish and Kansas (Barnett) Fish McNamara. Rebecca’s life revolved around her home and family, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the activities of the Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home where she was a resident for a number of years, reading, watching television, music, and working puzzles.
Rebecca is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Kevin Boyles of Towanda, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Rachel Trasco of Laceyville, grandchildren, Zach Trasco, Brendin Trasco, Clayton Trasco, and Dezarae Shoemaker, great granddaughter, Aria Stroud, sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Wayne Vanderlyke of Wysox, sister-in-law, Mary Jane Trasco of Wyalusing, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a special friend, Tonna Cole. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William F. Trasco Sr. on January 20, 2011, son, William F. Trasco II on January 31, 2010, stepfather, Raymond McNamara, sister, Sally Vanderpoel, mother-in-law, Anna Trasco, and brother-in-law, Anthony Trasco.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6;00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home Resident Activities Fund, 603 William St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Rebecca Jane Trasco. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
