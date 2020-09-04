Rebecca Joy Rees, 44, of Asylum Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 after enduring a long year of pain and suffering. Rebecca fought so hard to live when others would have given up. She will always be remembered as a strong independent woman and was every day of her life. Rebecca was born April 4, 1976 in Towanda. She will be greatly missed by her children, Vikki, Autumn, Amber and Alex; two grandchildren; father, John (Zannetta); mother, Bonnie; partner, Paul; siblings, Todd, Jennifer, Amanda, Dj, and Rhiannon. Rebecca was predeceased by her sister, Stella.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.