On the morning of Monday, December 13, 2021, Rebecca Lee (Hipple)Evans of Canton passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was 66 years of age. Born April 8, 1955 in Sayre she was the daughter of Willard A. and Janet (Fields) Hipple. Known as Becky to family and friends she was a woman with a big heart. This was evident in her vocation as a home health care aide. Rebecca made friends with just about everyone and adopted them into her heart. One might say that she became the family Matriarch. She enjoyed reading spooky novels and watching wrestling and football on TV. , but her favorite thing was helping others.
She is survived by her husband, Errol, at home, stepdaughters Heather Evans of California, Jennifer Mills of Washington, brothers Willard A.A. Hipple (& wife Lorie) of Holt, Florida, Robert E. (&Tammy) Hipple of Canton, Lonny L. Hipple of Roaring Branch, sisters Katherine (& Richard) Avery of Florida, Michell (& Jeffrey) Bosley of Spring Grove, Pa., three grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Janet Hipple, brother Kevin T. Hipple and first husband Michael Baker.
Visitation will be Saturday, the 18th, . From 10 AM to 11AM at the Grover Church of Christ. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 AM with Pastor Will Strunk officiating. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
