Rebecca M. Haflett, Age 60, of Lowman, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 6, 2021. She was born in Elmira on September 1, 1961, daughter of the late Harry & Elizabeth M. (Wilson) Parks. Following high school, Becky was a graduate of Elmira Business Institute, and worked as a cook for various diners including the Tomahawk, Maple Lawn and Wellsburg Diners. Becky was well known for her sense of humor. She always could find a reason to smile. Whatever good natured ribbing she received, she returned with a greater than or equal to amount of passion or laughter. That laughter was always seasoned with her love and compassion for others. Becky always inquired about the well-being of family and friends and gave selflessly to others. She was an avid crocheter, whipping up completed works of needle art at an amazing rate of speed. In addition to her needle work, she also enjoyed painting and left behind several of her works for her family to enjoy.
Surviving are three sons, Carl, Anthony and Sean, sisters, Dianne (Nathan) Lee, Fay Wanck, Anita (Robert) Davis, a brother, Joseph (Teresa) Parks, stepfather, Douglas Wolfe, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her parents and a sister Elizabeth Ann Parks-Horton predeceased her.
Family and friends may call from 10 AM to 11 AM Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Becky’s service will follow calling hours at 11 AM with Pastor Jeff Falke of the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church officiating. Interment will be in Smithboro Cemetery.
Memorials in Rebecca’s name may be made to Guthrie Cancer Patient Fund, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.
