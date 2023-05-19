Regina I. (McDermott) Jackson, 90, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Bradford County Manor in Burlington Township. Regina Irene McDermott was born September 2, 1932, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre; she was the daughter of the late Peter W. and Jesse Blanche (Houseweart) McDermott
Jeanie, as she was known by close family and friends, was a 1950 graduate of East Smithfield High School. While in school she was active in softball, basketball, cheerleading, class plays, chorus and an honor student. In the summer of 1950, she worked at the Artistic Card Company in Elmira, New York. On her eighteenth birthday she received a phone call to come to the Ingersall Rand Company in Athens to work in the shipping office. It was a joyous day. She worked there until a short time before she had her first child in 1953.
On October 6, 1951, Jeanie married Benjamin Jackson in the St. Josephs Church in Athens. They shared over 64 devoted years, working together on Mt. Glen Dairy Farm until Ben’s passing on December 30, 2015. Any adversities were met with faith, family, friends and the love of the farm.
For many years Mrs. Jackson was active in the Big Pond/Wetona Church, choir, UMW, the PTA, Holstein Association, and Grange. She also enjoyed hunting deer and woodchucks and following her childrens’ and grandchildrens’ many activities. She was a volunteer singer and harmonica player at the Bradford County Manor with the kitchen band. Regina enjoyed the weekly adventures with her friends, best known as “The Girls.”
Surviving Regina is her children; David (Sandra) Jackson, Daniel (Michelle) Jackson, Cathleen Evangelista and Dean (Rebecca) Jackson, grandchildren; Hannah (Matt) Nicole (Kyle) Philip, Scott, Brenda (Ben), Michael, Courtney (Eric), Katie (Zachary), Kyle (Dynah), Clark (Brooke), great-grandchildren; Colm, Lynlee, Lane, Owen, Madison, Bennett and Reuben, a niece; Sue Jackson, nephew; Gary McDermott as well as several great and great-great nieces and nephews who were all sincerely loved.
Regina was predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend Ben in 2015, mother in 1966, father in 1955, mother-in-law: Helen (Ayres) Jackson in 1979, father-in-law; Scott Jackson in 1981, and a sister-in-law; Janet (Don) McDermott, three brothers, Joseph in 1963, Robert in 2016 and Donald in 1988. All three brothers who served in the Air Force during WWII. Shortly after birth at Robert Packer Hospital her parents suffered the sad loss of two baby girls, Geraldine in 1926 and Beatrice in 1928.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton and Tuesday, May 23, from 11 to Noon at the Wetona United Methodist Church in Columbia Cross Roads with services immediately following. Burial will be in the Wetona Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mrs. Jackson’s memory may be directed to the “Faith Community UMW Love Fund”, C/O, 5711 Springfield Rd., Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
