Regina Joan Webster, 88, of 106 Ward Ave. Towanda, PA passed away Wednesday morning June 8, 2022, at her home following declining health. “Joan” as she was known by her family and friends was born in Towanda on August 23, 1933, the daughter of Daniel F. Webster and Julia Agnes Jerome Webster. Joan was a graduate of Saint Agnes High School with the class of 1951. She was employed by the Acme Supermarket in Towanda for 43 years until retiring in 1996. Joan was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda, the Altar and Rosary Society, Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 Auxiliary, Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568 Auxilary, Asylum VFW Post 6072 Auxiliary, life member of Franklin Steam Engine Company No. 1, Towanda, and was an active member of the Ulster-Towanda Bowling Hall of Fame for many years.
Joan is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Webster of Florida as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Daniel Webster Jr. and James Webster, sister, Sabina McLinko; sisters and brothers-in-law, Catherine and Howard Ace; Nora and Robert Smith, brother and sister-in-law, Edward “Jerry” Webster and Roseanna Webster; and nephews, Christopher James Webster and Jon Ace.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St. Towanda, PA on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church 106 Third St. Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Regina Joan Webster. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
