Regina L. (Huffman) Beach Carrington, 76, Sayre, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at the Sayre Health Care Center.
She was born on June 7, 1944 in Sayre, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Doyle (Earle) Huffman.
Regina was a member of the Salvation Army for over 30 years. She was a loyal volunteer at the church during those years, until her health prevented her from continuing.
She is predeceased by her 1st husband, Raymond E. Beach on Aug. 12, 1991, 2nd husband, Bob Carrington on Nov. 11, 2014, and her daughter, Rowena Vanderpool.
Regina is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Lawrence and Karen Beach of Elmira, New York, son and his fiancée; William Beach and Kim of GA, 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
At Regina’s request, a private family service will be held. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield at the convenience of the family.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
