Regina Marie Sponheimer Hogan, 90, of Smithfield Township, PA passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her home.
Regina was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 10, 1932, the daughter of Russell Phillip Einwechter and Cecilia Mullen Einwechter. She is survived by her children, Karen McGurk, Kim Robinson, Karl Sponheimer and Kermit Sponheimer, 17 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Regina was predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Hogan and Kenneth Sponheimer, and 3 children, Kenneth Sponheimer, Kurtis Sponheimer and Kristine Thomas.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
