Renee Valimont Kenyon, age 58, of Troy, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 19, 1962 in Blossburg, a daughter of Reverend Raymond and Pauline (Williams) Valimont. Renee was the wife of Jeffery Kenyon. She worked in customer service for Copper Tree Martha Lloyd and a server at Edgewood Restaurant in Troy. Renee attended New Life Church, Victory Church, and Troy Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking care of her family.
Renee is survived by her husband; a daughter, Marsha (Darian) Weaver of Canton; two grandchildren, Nicholas, and Bridgette; a brother, Jerry (Sarah) Valimont of Mainesburg; two sisters, Connie (Steve) Bolt of Mansfield, and Margie (Charlie) Davis of Orangeburg, South Carolina; mother and father-in-law, Richard and Shirley Kenyon of Troy; two brothers-in-law, Joey (Penny) Kenyon of Springfield, and Jody (Angie) Kenyon of Troy; a sister-in-law, Janet (Calvin) Crandle of Troy and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Patricia Valimont.
Friends and family are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Victory Church 645 E. Main St. Troy. A funeral service will follow immediately at 1 p.m. with her brother-in-law, Jody Kenyon officiating. A private burial will take place in King Hill Cemetery in Mainesburg. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, visit www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
