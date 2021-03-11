Reva Mae Soutar, 89, of Dushore, PA, formerly of Big Flats, NY, died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Reva was born on Aug. 18, 1931 in Wellsboro, the daughter of the late Willis D. and Beatrice (Smith) Johnson. She married Melvin D. Soutar, Sr., who preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2017, in 1979 in Elmira, NY. Reva graduated from Wellsboro High School and earned an Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Corning Community College. Reva started working at Flynn Lumber Yard, Mildred, PA as bookkeeper and then was co-owner of a partnership with her first husband; Kemerly P. Conner in a Dairy, Potato and International Harvester equipment dealership in Dushore, PA for 18 years. Then Reva was the office manager at the Corning Community College for many years. After marrying Melvin Soutar, he suffered serious health issues and Reva willingly cared for him and helped raise his 4 children. Reva was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Big Flats, NY. She was also a member of the Big Flats American Legion Auxiliary Club, the Red Hat Society, the Wellsboro Moose, she served as Past Master, Chapter 76 Eastern Star, Towanda, PA, a Girl Scouts Leader, and was a member of Babcock Hollow Campground, Bath NY, where she spent many summers camping. It all started with a pop up then a 5th wheel and finally with a 28 foot bumper hitch camper, Reva and Melvin loved to camp. Traveled to Arizona, the Mid West and Florida many years, then to Babcock Hollow campground, Bath NY for the summer camping. Reva was also an avid square dancer.
Reva is survived by a son, Thomas Conner of Dushore, PA; a daughter, Babette (Charles Wead) Kovtun of Bath, NY; a granddaughter, Sonja LaBarre of Ithaca, NY; step-children, David Soutar of Lockwood, NY; Penny Soutar of Woodinville, WA; Mary Lou Corbett of Mt. Morris, NY; Rebecca Belcher of Fredericksburg, VA; and Tamara Soutar of Big Flats, NY; several nieces and nephews and her dog Buttons.
In addition to her parents and husband, Reva was predeceased by two step-children, Melvin D. Soutar, Jr. and Jo Ellen Newell, and three siblings, Phil Johnson, Shirley Cobb-Stiles and Anne Marshall.
Memorial contributions in Reva’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Reva’s family has entrusted her arrangements to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA. A memorial service at the funeral home will be held at a later date to pay tribute to her life. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.