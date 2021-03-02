Reverend Roland Kenneth Romig, age 78 of Sayre passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, after a 3-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
He was born July 3, 1942 at home in Perry Township, Snyder County, Pennsylvania, a son of Arthur and Jennie Romig.
Roland was married to his loving and devoted wife Beverly (Duke) Romig for 60 years. In addition to being survived by his wife, he is also survived by his five children and their spouses: Audrey (Ernest) Osburn, Andrew (Brenda) Romig, Brenda (Terry) McNett, David (Rebecca) Romig, Joy (Daniel) Heckert. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Erdley; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one grandson, five siblings and his parents.
Rev. Roland Romig took his training to become a minister in Johnson City, New York. He was a Baptist minister for 55 years, serving multiple congregations in four different states. He was the administrator of several Christian schools at the peak of his career. He also authored a shop textbook for the Christian school movement.
Roland’s hobbies were diverse. He loved showing fancy birds and was a renowned avian expert and an American Poultry Association judge. He also loved to auctioneer and got his auctioneer license about the same time that he became a poultry judge. He liked to think he was a barber, and all the boys can vouch to having haircuts from dad.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Sayre Baptist Church, 221 North Elmer Ave. in Sayre with Reverend Robert Nacci, pastor, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
Interment will be in the Guyer Cemetery, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home in Sayre.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
