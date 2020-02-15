Rexford B. Klinger, 84, of 339 Pennsylvania Ave., Towanda, Wysox Township, passed away early Friday morning, Feb. 14, 2020 following complications from pneumonia at the Sayre Health Care Center, Sayre. Rexford was born at home in Columbia Township, on Dec. 13, 1935, the son of Sylvester and Harriet Burleigh Klinger. He was a 1955 graduate of Troy High School, Troy, and later served in the U.S. Army as a transportation specialist. In early years Rexford worked on several area farms and lumber mills. He was employed by Towanda Sand and Gravel which later became State Aggregates Eastern Industries where he truly enjoyed driving concrete truck for a total of 53 years until his retirement. Rexford was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, Beirne-Webster VFW Post 1568, Towanda, and was a life member of the Towanda Gun Club. In early years, Rexford enjoyed hunting. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Rexford enjoyed NASCAR racing, attending air shows and car and truck shows.
He is survived by his children, Rex L. Klinger and wife, Shawna of Towanda, Jesse Goss (Lori Theis) of Wysox; son-in-law, Gordon Lane of Standing Stone; grandchildren, Ryan Walker and wife, Ashley of Towanda, Kyle R. Lane (Meggin Bruce) of Towanda, Shannon Goss and wife, Samantha of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; great-granddaughters, Anistyn and Aspyn Walker, Tatum Kenyon; great-grandson, Ty Walker; his sister, Alice Smith of Troy; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Rexford was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Marie “Sally” Vanderpool Klinger on Aug. 23, 2013 and daughter, Phyllis Ann Lane on April 10, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Timothy Geiger, Assistant Pastor of the Assembly of God Church, Towanda, officiating. Interment will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Kali’s Mission, 306 William St., Towanda, PA 18848, in Rexford B. Klinger’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
