Rexford C. Russell, 92, of Orwell Township, Pa passed away on Wednesday evening, March 30, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
A complete obituary will follow. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 2nd from 6 to 8 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, April 3rd at 2 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
