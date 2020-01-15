Rhoda Lee Norton DeLillis, 69, of New Albany, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. Rhoda was born at home in Shunk, on Jan. 12, 1951, one of 13 children to Harvey and Rachel Tule Norton. She was a graduate of Sullivan County High School with the class of 1969 and was later employed in the garment manufacturing industry in Standing Stone and Ridley Park for many years. Rhoda loved spending time with her family and enjoyed sewing making quilts, working puzzles and reading.
She is survived by her children, William L. Westbrook II and wife, Courtney of Springfield, Maine, Cherish L. Holland and husband, William Sr. of New Albany; grandchildren, William Holland Jr., Ciera Holland, Marcus, Dakota, Harley, Mahala, and Elijah Westbrook; siblings, Artis Snell of Williamsport, Arla Pepper and husband, Butch of Leroy, Max Norton of Shunk, Rheda Baumunk and husband, Larry of Towanda, Gaylen Norton of Shunk, Marcele Clark and husband, Steve of Florida, Maylon Norton of Shunk, Daryl Norton of Virginia, Hal Norton of Shunk; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Rhoda was predeceased by her husband, Bernard DeLillis; grandson, William Westbrook III; and sisters, Marjorie Heath, Iva Areys, Neva Hartford and Eileen.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Union Corners United Methodist Church, Towanda, with Rev. William L. Westbrook Sr. officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
