Rhoda M. Moyer, 60, of Canton Township, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Friday, Feb.19, 2021 at home, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Rhoda May (affectionally known as “Yogi Bear” by family and friends) was born March 27, 1960 in Sayre, a daughter of the late Claude and Helen (Gross) Joslyn. Graduating in 1979 from Troy, Rhoda attended the vo-tech culinary school program. She later received an Associate Degree in medical billing and coding.
On May 18, 1991 she married Alan W. Moyer in Canton’s Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ). Together they shared nearly 30 years of loving marriage.
Rhoda was subsequently employed by area businesses including: Paper Magic, T.J. Maxx, Oak Hill Veneer, Canton’s area day care and then worked in retail businesses for 10 years until declining health no longer permitted her to continue working.
Rhoda was a member of the East Canton United Methodist Church and the Morris Run American Legion. She was active and volunteered with Canton Little League as well as with the Girl Scouts of America. She was also a former member of the Women of the Moose in Canton.
Rhoda loved nature, camping and traveling with family. She enjoyed bowling, shooting darts and woodworking. Rhoda was a talented quilter and knitter, but her most favorite family time was sharing the Christmas Spirit.
Surviving are, her husband, Alan; children, Derek (Sharon) Tunnicliff of Canton, Jackie (Cole) Walker, Jessica (Jordan) Grover, all of Litchfield; grandchildren, Bryce Tunnicliff, Paislee Ward, Cael and Brody Walker, Levi and Rylee Grover; brother and sisters, April (William) Root, Donna (Peter) Green, Claude (Tammy) Joslyn III, Patricia Willover, Pamela Pratt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cathy (Ralph) Davy, Tammy Reichart, Scott (Cheryl) Moyer, Kenneth (Sandra) Moyer; special friends, Pauline Swingle and Lori (John) Davis; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins and faithful companion, her dog, Bo.
Besides her parents, Rhoda was predeceased by brother, Kenneth Joslyn; mother-in-law, Iona Straka; father-in-law, Kenneth Moyer; sisters-in-law, Candy Brown and Bonita Brock.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A celebration of Rhoda’s life will be held at noon at the funeral home, followed by burial in Beech Flats Cemetery.
In honor of Rhoda and her love of wearing white, her family will be wearing white. Anyone who would like to wear white is encouraged to do so in her loving memory.
Donations in her name may be directed to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org/cancer/liver-cancer.html.
Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
