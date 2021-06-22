Rhonda Ann Snay Salsman, 55, of 7 North Fourth St. Towanda, PA, formerly of Laceyville, Pennsylvania, (Golden Hill), passed away Sunday evening, June 20, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Rhonda was born Sept. 10, 1965 in Sayre, the daughter of Ronald W. Snay and Nancy J. Schonher Snay. She was a graduate of Towanda High School and was employed by Hurley’s Supermarket in North Towanda.
Surviving are her children, Paul (Stephanie) Cummings, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, Anita Cummings (Carl Wood), of Towanda, Kandi Gonzalez, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, Steven Sellack, Kathy Drake, of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, Jamie Ryce, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, Blaze Granger, of Laceyville; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Vicki (Joseph) Benjamin of Towanda; brother, Michael Snay of Gillett, Pennsylvania; three brothers-in-law, Romaine (Betty) Salsman, of Spring Hill, Pennsylvania, Richard (Darlene) Salsman, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey (Noreen) Salsman, of Golden Hill; four sisters-in-law, Reatha Robinson, of Golden Hill, Marlene Rodriguez, of Silvara, Pennsylvania, Linda Brown, of Golden Hill, and Joanne Salsman, of Golden Hill; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rhonda was predeceased by her husband, Edsell A. Salsman on Oct. 25, 2014; mother, Nancy J. Snay on Jan. 2, 2021; father, Ronald W. Snay on June 19, 2019; brothers-in-law, Howard Salsman Jr., Duane Salsman, Maynard Salsman, Eldon Salsman, David Salsman and Lyle Salsman.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
