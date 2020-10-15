On the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, Rhonda Lee Baker of Canton passed away peacefully at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville following a series of medical issues. She was 55 years of age. Born in Williamsport on July 16, 1965, she was the daughter of Harry L. and Sandra (Mislitski) Baker. Well known in the Canton community, Rhonda was a truly beautiful person, full of life and always ready to lend a helping hand. But she was also an outspoken woman of decided attitude who would stubbornly defend her position. Such tenacity may have helped her in part to beat cancer. All who truly knew her could not help but love her. Rhonda enjoyed Bingo, baking, picnics at Mt Pisgah and cooking large, festive meals for her family. She was a devoted family woman whose heart would soar whenever she and her loved ones got together.
Rhonda is survived by her sons, Paul Seymour-Baker of Parkesburg, Brandon Seymour-Baker of Canton and John Passeri Jr., of Austinville; daughters, Mary (and John Jr.) Everett of Canton and Rochelle Seymour (and Michael Friends) of Lakeland, Florida; brother, Richard Baker (and Stacey Fields) of Alba; sisters, Sue Boyd of Canto, Mary Baker of Canton, Barbara Jean Baker of Al.; 10 grandchildren, including special grandsons, Anthony, Alex and Aiden, special granddaughter Evelyn, special nephew Richard Waugh and her beloved canine companion, Precious. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Seymour; mother, Sandra Passeri and stepfather, Paul Zeigler
Viewing and celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. until noon at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton. Interment will be private. The family will provide the flowers and suggests that memorial contributions be directed to The American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701. Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.