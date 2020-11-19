Richard A Burguess Jr., age 60 of Troy, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Oct. 17, 1960, son of the late Richard Archie Burguess Sr. and Joyce (Stevens) Burguess. In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his uncle, John Burguess; cousins, Norma Spencer and Shawn Spencer.
Rick graduated from Troy High School in 1978. After graduation Rick joined the family business, Burguess Salvage and Trucking, as a co-owner/operator. After the salvage business closed Rick continued his passion of truck driving until his health forced him to stop. He loved being over the road and could spend hours sharing stories about the things he witnessed.
Rick’s other passions were his family, friends, bowling and demolition derbies. He could found bowling at Terrace Lanes on Wednesdays in the Bob Wright Nationals League and Fridays in the Mert Harkness Friday Farmer League. Rick was always there to lend a hand or ear to all his friends and family. He had a quick wit and loved to pick on his friends, especially Mark Soper and Dennis Chapman.
Rick is survived by his daughter Heather (Brenza) Covert, son Brandon Brenza, grandchildren Alexis Brenza, Mackenzie Brenza, Mason Hicks and Corban Brenza, and several cousins, including Robert and Tonya Reynolds, and furry friend Emmya.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a graveside memorial service for friends and family at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov- 21, 2020 at the Bradford County Memorial Park, Route 6, Towanda. Memorial Park asks everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distance.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s memory to the Community Clinic, Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817.
