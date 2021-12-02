Richard A. “Dick” Decatur Sr., 81, of 20 Pleasant St., Sayre, PA passed away Wednesday evening, November 24, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Richard was born November 9, 1940 in Waverly, NY the son of Harold and Anna (Arthur) Decatur. He was a graduate of Waverly High School.
On June 16, 1962, Richard married the love of his life, the former Connie Lee Johnson at the Sayre Baptist Church. In early years, Richard was employed as a meat cutter for the Grand Union Market in Waverly and later served as a sales representative with Croft Ford in Athens, PA.
Dick and his son Richard Jr. owned and operated Decatur’s Automotive in Athens until his retirement in 2000. Richard loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed riding motorcycle with his wife, Connie, and their membership with the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Richard and Connie enjoyed traveling, camping, and were former members of the Wheel Inn in Roaring Branch, PA.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Richard A. Decatur Jr. and Carol Decatur of Athens, son-in-law, James Adams of Clifton Park, NY, grandchildren, Nichole (Matthew) Campbell of Sayre, Christopher (Seneca) Decatur of Athens, Allison Decatur of Athens, Martha (Taylor) Jones of Florissant, Colorado, Mary Adams of Clifton Park, NY, great grandchildren, Maddison and Lainey Campbell and Liam and Leighton Decatur, brother Edward (Sharon) Decatur, Albuquerque, NM, brother-in-law, Gary Johnson and life partner, Don Fisher of Newfield, NY, and multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Connie L. Decatur on February 21, 2020 and their daughter, Sheri L. Adams on September 14, 2019, sisters Martha Price and Marilyn Hoyt.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the North Waverly Chapel, Waverly, NY with Pastor William Wells officiating. Interment will be private in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.