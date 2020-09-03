Richard A. “Dick” Hill, 85, of Sheshequin Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Richard was born in Hughesville, on July 12, 1935 the son of Carl W. Hill and Carolyn Colley Hill. He was a graduate of Ulster High School with the class of 1953 and in early days played basketball with the Ulster Totems. He attended college in Williamsport and Lockhaven. Richard married the former Caroline June Cox in 1955. Richard began his working career with Sheshequin Township and later joined his father, Carl, in the operation of his family sawmill business. Richard owned and operated Hill Construction for over 25 years and in later years he became employed by Bishop Brothers in Ulster which he continued until the time of his passing. He was a member of Roman Lodge No. 418 F. & A.M. Richard was a Boston Celtics Basketball fan and enjoyed following NASCAR racing. His family includes his wife of 65 years, Caroline June Hill; son and daughter-in-law, Danial R. and Robin Hill of Sheshequin; daughter and son-in-law, Laurie A. and Ralph Tompkins of Waverly, New York; grandchildren, Daniel Hill, Michael Hill, Erica (John) Rinebold; five great-grandchildren; brother, Mark D. Hill of Sheshequin and nephew, Carl Hill of Sheshequin.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his sister Carlene Hill in 2019 and sister-in-law, Judy K. Pipher Hill in 2016.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Interment will be private in the Sheshequin Valley Cemetery, Sheshequin Township. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Tri-Township Ambulance Association, in care of Dixie Husted, 16145 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925 in Richrd’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
