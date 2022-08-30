Beloved husband of Helen A. Dockwell for 67 years, Richard A. Dockwell passed away peacefully at home with Helen by his side.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Michele Butville, his parents Andrew and Mildred and his sister, Patricia.
He was the loving grandfather of Heather Butville, Lisa Butville Walsh (Stephen), and Kirsten Butville. He is also survived by four great grandchildren, Jayce, Breighlynn, Greyson, and Elijah.
He will be sadly missed by his nieces Helen Gordon and Kathy Fitzpatrick and grand nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848, who provided excellent care for him.
Burial will be held privately.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
