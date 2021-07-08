Richard A. Eaton, age 83, of Oak Hill Road, Troy, PA, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at home. Richard was born January 17, 1938 in Sayre son of the late Dick and Betta Marie (Eskeli) Eaton. After high school he served his country with the US Army from 1956 to 1959. Following the service he attended Mansfield University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree and then his Master’s Degree from Elmira College. He taught history in the Elmira School District for 24 years. He served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Springfield Township Supervisors and later became a Supervisor himself until he was elected as a Bradford County Commissioner. Richard was a dedicated Bradford County Commissioner where he served the County for two terms and served on many Boards including; Children & Youth Services, Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority, French Azylum, Conservation Board and Bradford County Library. He was an avid reader and Library Advocate. Richard never missed reading the New York Times from front to back daily. He was part of the Troy Area School District Education Foundation and joined to encourage the sponsorship of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which offers age appropriate books to children at no cost. His other interests included conservation and farming on his family farm in Leona. He and Mimi Smyth were married on June 15, 1963 and had just celebrated 58 years together.
Survivors include his wife Mary (Mimi) S. Eaton of Troy, a son, Eric Richard Eaton of Troy, daughter and son in law, Emily Ruth & John Benninger of Burlington, five grandchildren and one great grandchild, a sister May Elizabeth Perry of Sayre, and two nieces, several cousins and friends.
Following Richard’s wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
Memorials in Richard’s memory may be made to the Allen F Pierce Library, Troy, PA.
