Richard Belcher Sr., 75, of 192 James Street, Towanda formerly of Monroeton, PA passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at home following declining health. Richard was born in Sussex, NJ on December 23, 1934, the son of Raymond and Alma Belcher. Richard worked on various farms and as a stone mason for a number of years in New Jersey.
Surviving are his children, Richard Belcher Jr. and Margie of Black Walnut, Harrison Belcher and companion Mary of LeRaysville, Kevin Belcher and wife Meghan of Laceyville, Penny Belcher of North Towanda and friend William, Patricia Belcher and companion Clayton of Tunkhannock, 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, as well as numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife Joyce Elizabeth Belcher on April 26, 2014, and great grandsons, Kenny Belcher and Logan Belcher.A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. There are no calling hours. Interment will be private. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
