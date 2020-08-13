Richard “Bill” Lenox, 64, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on Aug. 3, 2020.
Bill was born on June 16 1956 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, to the late William and Dorothy (Jennings) Lenox. Bill “PopPop” loved jitterbugging (fishing), long walks and drives up on Barclay Mountain and throughout the country and hills of northern Pennsylvania. Bill loved talking to strangers, to him, every stranger was a friend. He loved spending time with his family. He was the type to give you the shirt off his back and expect nothing in return. Bill served honorably in the U.S. Army and then a long career at Dupont. He was a “terrible towel” waving, black and gold Steelers fan through and through.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Celia Jane (Driscoll) Lenox, and his sisters, Theresa Bailey and Kathleen Reider.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his daughter and son-in-law, Mallory and Robert Johnson; grandchildren, Kadence, Kassidy and Joszef Johnson; brother, Tim (Connie) Lenox; and sisters, Marge Chilson, Sarah (Rick) Rehfeldt, and Missy (Donnie) Parsons; brothers-in-law, Gary Bailey and Mike Reider; and many special nieces and nephews and special great nieces and nephews; a life long friend, Ron “Riley” Searfoss; an “adopted” daughter, Elisha Sears; and a guardian angel dog named Jake...from State Farm.
A small private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
