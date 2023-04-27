Richard Clark Slater, Sr., age 86, of Horseheads, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at home. He was born on May 6, 1936 in Towanda, PA, the son of the late Clark and Edith (McNeal) Slater. He married Joan McFall on February 6, 1965 at the Painted Post United Methodist Church. She predeceased him on February 24, 2022.
Richard was a beloved husband, father, friend, co-worker and part-time comedian. There was no one who did not like him. He was an avid storyteller who always had a good joke to share. RIchard was a veteran of the US Army and a member of the NYS Horse Pullers Association. He started his early career as founder of Slater’s Market and worked tirelessly over the years as both Manager of the Big M and sole proprietor of Slater Appliances.
He is survived by his children, Robbie Slater of Sullivan, MO, Kristy (RJ) Spencer of Wellington, FL, Mary (David) Button of Lansing, NY, and Richard (Wayne) Slater Jr. of Greenwood Lake, NY, 4 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Slater, and sisters, June (Robert) Stroud and Geraldine (Clifford) Darrow.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Phillips Funeral Home, 17 West Pulteney Street, Corning, on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. A celebration of Richard’s life will take place there at Noon. Burial will follow at Coopers Plains Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Richard’s name to the New York State Horse Pullers Association C/O Doug Smith 9828 State Route 79, Richford, NY 13835.
