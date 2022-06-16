Richard D. Raymond, 83, of East Smithfield, PA passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Troy Community Hospital, Troy, PA. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Smith) Raymond. The couple married March 27, 1959 and had 63 happy years together.
Richard was born on April 30, 1939 in Sayre, PA, son of the late Dealton and Florence (Vogel) Raymond. He was a graduate of SRU in East Smithfield, Class of 1958, and was a sheet metal worker at American LaFrance for 25 years. Richard was a social member of the Troy Vets Club, and enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and reading.
Richard is survived by his wife Pat, children: Richard D. (Carol) Raymond of Bath NY, Ronald R. (Flora) Raymond of East Smithfield, and Michelle (Roger) Wood of Leona, PA, grandchildren: Alysia, Steven, Gregory, Brittany, and Matthew, great grandchildren: Aurora, Giovinna, Sophia, Mora, and Isla, sister Annabelle Baldassari of Cayuta, NY, brother Dealton Raymond, Jr. of South Carolina, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William Raymond and sister Betty Jones.
Services are private and under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
