Richard D. Wheeler, age 85, of Gillett, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 26, 1938 in Elmira, NY, a son of Philip Earl and Freda (Fitzgerald) Wheeler. Richard was married to Lois M. (Courtright) Wheeler for 64 years. He was a dairy farmer and enjoyed collecting milk bottles, miniature tractors, and other farming memorabilia. Richard also enjoyed dancing, gardening, riding his John Deere, spending winters in Florida, long drives through Lancaster, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a 4H leader in Chemung County for many years.
Richard is survived by his wife; two sons, Weslie R. Wheeler of Painted Post, NY, and Wilber R. (Donna) Wheeler of Lancaster, PA; a daughter, Wendy R. (Jody) Howe of Troy, PA; six grandchildren, Jordyn (Kyle) Smith, Philip (Eszi) Husick, Natalie (Bill) Schroeder, Benjamin Wheeler, Jacob (Jane Hickey) Wheeler, and Samuel Wheeler; five great grandchildren, Granger and Porter Smith, Edie Waters, Billy and Simone Schroeder; and a sister, Virginia Button Millerton, PA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly White; and a brother, Earl “Sonny” Wheeler.
In honoring Richard’s wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
