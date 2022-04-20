Richard Dana Sink, 75, of Sheshequin Township, PA passed away early Monday morning, April 11, 2022, at the Sayre Health Care Center in Athens Township, PA. Richard was born in Towanda, PA on March 24, 1947, the son of Paul Sink and Erma Osborne Sink. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School and served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. In early years Richard was employed as a truck driver. He retired from the Ingersoll-Rand in Athens, PA following 42 years of service. Richard loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed caring for and operating his farm, restoring buggy’s, attending horse shows and sorting events. Richard’s family includes his daughters, Katie Ann Payne of Ulster, Candace Slater of Mainesburg, grandchildren, Aubrey and Will Payne, Kylee (Brian) Moore, Ashley Ravenscroft, and Denny Slater Jr., a great granddaughter, Paisley Moore, his sister, Nancy Mills and husband Tim of Nichols, NY, brothers, Paul Sink Jr. of Saint Petersburg, FL, David Sink and wife Joyce of Lexington, TN, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents Richard was predeceased by his sister, Carol Louise Sink in November of 2016.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Rome Cemetery, Rome, PA with Pastor Kenneth Crain officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568. Towanda.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
