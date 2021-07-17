Richard “Dick” Biery, 82, of Sayre, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Jan. 21, 1939, in Evansville, IN, the son of the late George and Marguerite (Croasdale) Biery.
Dick was a family man who immensely loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening. Dick was an Inspector for Schweizer Aircraft, prior to retiring. Dick was a member of the Valley Chorus and served in the past as President. He was a member and President of the Athens Senior Citizens, the Sayre Methodist Church, and sang in the Choir at the Waverly Methodist Church. He is predeceased by his brother George Biery.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Judy at home, son and daughter-in-law Rick and Mary Ann Biery of Sayre, PA, daughter and son-in-law Laurie and Mike Cybulak of Sayre, PA, grandchildren James (Kristen), Alisha, Katherine, and Christina, and great-grandchildren Paityn, Ely, Kayleigh. He is also survived by his sisters Carol, Shirley, and Sharon, brother Bob, and several nieces and nephews.
A Time of Visitation for friends and family will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 10 am-11 am at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the church at 11am with Pastor Bill Vallet officiating.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Dick’s memory to the Valley Chorus, P.O. Box 145, Athens, PA 18810 or www.valleychorus.org. (For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.