Richard “Dick” Close lived his life as a man of faith, proud of his independence, and devoted to his family. He thrived on fellowship—truly, he never met a stranger, and was often the last to leave a gathering. If only one word could be chosen to describe his life, that word would be service. If he could improve someone’s situation, he did, without hesitation. As a skilled mechanic, he fixed people’s cars; in construction, he made spaces safer and more efficient; as a woodsman, he ensured that people could heat their homes. He freely gave of his knowledge, his time...sometimes literally the shirt off his back.
Born in Central New York to Gordon and Ethel (nee McCracken) Close, he lived in several places as a young man, but home was Towanda, PA. Dick graduated from the Towanda Junior/Senior High School with the Class of 1953. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the United States Marines, where he served until honorably discharged in May of 1959. He enjoyed country music classics, racing cars, and would often root for your team’s rival while watching football. He loved to travel, especially if he could have a cold beer with friends at his destination.
Dick was called to Jesus Christ in 1960. At the time of his passing, he was a leader in the United Church of God. Always, he worked toward living a Christian life, took great joy in studying and discussing the Gospel, and above all trusted in God’s loving plan.
Dick died of postsurgical complications on January 3, 2022 at the age of 86. A celebration of his life will be held later in the year. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Regina; and first wife, Barbara (nee Bishop). He is survived by his wife, Colleen (nee McKay); sister, Elberta; six adult children and their spouses: Richard (Dawn), Scott, Elizabeth, Michael, Kathleen (Richard), and Jenelle (Shawn); twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren; several cousins; and multitudes of friends and neighbors whose lives are better for knowing him.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Dick’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.