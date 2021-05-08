Richard “Dick” Frank Weed, 76, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA died on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Arnot Ogden Hospital, Elmira, NY. He was born on Jan. 8, 1945 at Troy Community Hospital, Troy, PA, a son of Elmer and Alene (Carman) Weed.
Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1967 — 1970 in Korea. Following his military service, Richard worked many years in construction as a Crane Operator. He enjoyed repairing and working on all types of clocks throughout his lifetime. Dick enjoyed hunting and fishing with his nephews, Mike Weed, and Rodney Voorhees.
On Oct. 10, 1987, he married Marion “Mickey” Sophie (Monteon) Tacy. They shared many loving years together. Even though the last two weeks of their earthly life was spent hospitalized fighting for their lives, their love, faith and hope that they one day would return to their home together got them through. In the early morning hours of May 2, 2021, Mickey was called home by her God, and a few short hours later that same morning Dick joined her.
Dick is survived by a sister, Joyce (Weed) Seymour, a brother, Max Weed, both of Columbia Cross Roads, PA; five stepchildren; sisters-in-law, Janet Weed, Darlene Weed, Gracie Weed; several nieces, nephews; many close friends.
In addition to his wife, Mickey, Dick is predeceased by his parents, Elmer & Alene Weed; his brothers, Kenneth Weed, Charles Weed, Gerald Weed; his sisters, Virginia (Weed) Wood, and Geraldine Weed; brothers-in-law Robert Wiglesworth, Fred Seymour.
In keeping with Dick’s wishes services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mt. Lake Cemetery, Burlington, PA.
Caring assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Option, Athens PA. Those who wish may share memories of Richard for family by visiting out website, tiogapointcremation.com.
