Richard “Dick” Hettich, 85, of Fort Myers Florida, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 with his wife by his side. Dick was born Nov. 7, 1934 in Towanda and was a 1952 graduate of Towanda Area High School. He served in the U.S. Marine from 1952-1955 and was a Korean War veteran. On March 24, 1963 he married LoRita Wood in North Orwell.
He was well known for his great sense of humor and work ethic. He was a dedicated husband and father. You could always find him outside puttering around the house or sitting around the campfire with his good friends. Dick was a life member of the Amvets, Marine Corp league, Veteran of Foreign war, Towanda Gun Club, and American Legion. He was the Past president and Zone Chairman of the Towanda Lions Club who along with fellow members were instrumental in the formation of Wyalusing Lions Club. He was a Commander of VFW 6924 Rome. He had also served as a Towanda School Board Director. Upon the passing of his uncle, Earl Stroud, Dick and his wife purchased Stroud’s Supply Inc. in 1984. He retired in 1997.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marian Hettich; father, Stanley Hettich; grandmother, Carrie Stroud and Uncle Earl Stroud. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, LoRita of Fort Myers Florida; his daughter, Carrie (wife of Brad Kurtz) of Willow Street; his son, Duane (husband of Jennifer Hettich) of Tampa, Florida; his grandchildren, Christopher (husband of Michelle Libonati) and Matthew Libonati, of Lancaster, Grant Joseph Hettich due in April 2020 and a great-grandson, Vinny Libonati of Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers please send donation to Marine Corps League 6513 Burlington Turnpike, Towanda, PA 18848 Attention Roy Shrimp. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Dick will be laid to rest in the North Orwell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
