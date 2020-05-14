Richard “Dick” Lee Chandler Sr., 86, of Nichols, New York, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
He was born on May 8, 1934 in Waverly, New York, the son of the late Paul and Ruth (Beatty) Chandler.
Richard worked in HVAC and was employed with PA Southern Gas, Sayre as their head installer, prior to retiring and worked for John H. Murray and Sons for several years.
He was very family-oriented and especially loved spending time and vacationing with them. Their yearly vacations to Fairhaven, New York, was Richard’s favorite time as he was able to relax and be together as a family. Family gatherings were priority for him, especially when food was involved. He was very well-known for his chicken barbecues and every weekend Richard would prepare his barbecues to help raise funds to benefit Church on the Hill in Milan, Pennsylvania, where he attended. He also served as a Deacon at Word of Faith Church in VanEtten, New York, for eight years. Richard always put others before himself and there were not many things that he could not fix. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Margaret; children, Terri (Mike) Smith, Cynda (Ron) VanWinkle, Jason Chandler, Jeff Chandler, Richard, Jr. (Janet) Chandler, Thomas Chandler, James Wells, Jr., Lynn (Conrad) Parshall, Deborah (Daniel) Lambert, Richard (Jessica) Wells, Tabatha (Darryl) Stamper, Timothy (Renee) Chandler, Paul (Elizabeth) Chandler, Rebecca Chandler, Uriah (Deanna) Frye, Ayla Frye, Sasha Wells, Reco (Kayla) Frye, and Charquequa Frye; 59 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 South Main St., Athens, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Wes Nichols officiating. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pennsylvania.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
