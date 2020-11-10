Richard “Dick” Myron Neiley, 91, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 of COVID complications at the Bradford County Manor, East Troy, Pennsylvania.
Dick was born May 31, 1929 in Homets Ferry, Bradford County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Allen Roy and Fflorence (Dodge) Neiley Sr. He spent his entire life in the Wyalusing area.
Dick attended the Wyalusing Area School System. Following high school, he worked on his family farm at Homets Ferry. He always enjoyed working the land and raising Hereford cattle, giving each animal a name. He worked in logging for Charlie Preston for years and eventually for Clyde, Floyd and his brother-in-law, Herbert Preston in the logging business. He started with skidding logs with work horses and ended his time as a logger with a skidder.
On july 26, 1952 he married Betty J. Lattimer, daughter of Harold C. and Catherine (Robbins) Lattimer of Stony Point, outside of Camptown, Bradford County. They recently celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Dick was a member of the Sons of the American Legion of Wyalusing, Squad 534.
Surviving are his wife, Betty J. and daughter, Cindy L. (Vernon) Neiley Cole of Sayre, Pennsylvania; son, Gary L. (Linda) Neiley of Homets Ferry; two sisters-in-law, Francelia (Burlington) Neiley, East Herrick and Virginia (Anderson) Neiley, Myersburg, Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law, Harold (Mary) Lattimer, Richard (Irene) Lattimer; seven grandchildren, Robert (Julie) Neiley of Seattle, Washington, Richard (Rebecca) Neiley of Wyalusing, Susan (Joshua) Neiley Kilmer of Wyalusing, Jennifer Cole Sutton (Tracy) of Sayre, Kelly Cole White (Nathan) of Wyalusing, Kara Cole of Sayre, Aaron (Deana) Cole of Sayre; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters and brothers-in-laws, Eleanor and William Brewster Sr., Doris and Herbert Preston, Marian and James Hatfield; brothers, Allen Roy Neiley Jr. and James Neiley.
Abiding with the families wishes, there will be no calling hours. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the Camptown Cemetery, Camptown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, Wyalusing, PA or the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation, to go towards the Orice Dodge Scholarship, PO box 204, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
