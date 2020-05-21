Richard Eugene “Dick” Teeter Sr., 88, of 1331 Falsey Hill Road, Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday evening, May 17, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pennsylvania.
“Dick” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 25, 1932, the son of Vernon Conrad Teeter and Carrie Guldenschuh Teeter. He attended Towanda High School and subsequently began his career with the U.S. Navy where he served for 21 years during the Korean and Vietnam wars until his retirement. On June 30, 1956, Dick married the former Phyllis Lee Seale in Bremerton, Washington.
After his Naval retirement, Dick was employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox, the Sanitation Department at the Bradford County Manor, Towanda Unemployment Office, and with the Howard Kerr Real Estate Agency. Dick later served as a Monroe Township Supervisor/Roadmaster, census taker, as a bus driver for the Endless Mountains Transportation Authority and worked at McDonald’s in Wysox until declining health no longer permitted him to continue.
Dick was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints Towanda Ward. He was a life member of Asylum VFW Post NO. 6072, and Towanda American Legion Post No, 42 where he was a Past Commander and was a member of the Funeral Honors Guard for many years.
Dick is survived by his children, Richaleen Renee Zeidler and husband Bruce of North Towanda, Cheryl Robin Latimer of Liberty Corners, Jenice Laree Barrett and husband Joseph of Marshview, Ebony Diasha Teeter of California, DawnMarie Chevon Hill and husband Corey of Marshview; daughter-in-law, Eileen Teeter of Arizona; nine grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Teeter of Florida, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Denice R. and John Poole of Penales Park, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; special friends, Robin and Terri Campbell, Wayne Morrow, Ellen Finnerty, LaVerne Kisner, Guy Auge, Earl Mayo, Greg Weed, Bob Hansen, and Richard and Jackie Holland (special next door neighbors).
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis, on Jan. 6, 2020; sons, Lester Vernon Teeter in infancy and Richard Eugene Teeter Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Clara and Ernest Lamphere Jr., Hila and Kenneth Macey, Laura “Grace” and Louis J. Dinelli Sr.; and sisters-in-law, Joy Teeter and Bertha L. Bouren.
Dick’s family extends their deepest appreciation to the staff of the Guthrie Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit for their wonderful compassionate care.
A private funeral service will be held at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Interment will be in Liberty Corners Cemetery, Monroe Township, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 North Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, in memory of Richard Eugene Teeter. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
