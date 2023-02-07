Richard Eugene Hunsinger, age 76, of Spring Hill, PA passed away on Wednesday evening, February 1, 2023 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
He was born on June 11, 1946, the son of the late Howard (d. August 14, 1992) and June Rogers Hunsinger (d. October 4, 1992). He was a graduate of the Wyalusing High School. After high school Richard served his country in the US Army from 1964-1969. During that time, he fought in the Vietnam War.
He married the former, Nancy Weingartner on September 27, 1969 and together they raised two wonderful children.
Richard was employed with Procter & Gamble for 30 years before retiring. He was a member of the Wyalusing America Legion Post#534, the American Red Cross where he would teach CPR classes, assist with the Bloodmobiles, and traveled for disaster relief for 9/11 and several hurricanes including Katrina, and an E.M.T. for H.O.P.S. Ambulance. He was an avid bowler, especially at the Mountain Side Lanes in Wyalusing and was a member of the Pennsylvania State USCB. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a member of the Laurel Camping Club. He and Nancy enjoyed spending winters on Jekyll Island in Georgia. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife, Nancy Hunsinger; his children, Thomas Hunsinger and wife, Kristie, of Endicott, NY and Tammy Gushka and husband, Anthony, of White Haven, PA; his grandchildren, Von Anthony Gushka and AJ and Genevieve Hunsinger; his adopted sister and brother, Jeanne and Tony DeRemer of PA; his siblings, Ronald Hunsinger of PA, Roger Hunsinger and wife, Carolyn, of FL, Rebecca Hunsinger Bacorn and husband, Dean, of PA, Roberta Hunsinger Gill and husband, Jim, of FL, and Randy Hunsinger and wife, Donna, of PA; his brothers/sisters-in-law, Robert Weingartner, Jr. and wife, Ruth, of PA and Terri Weingartner and wife, Alice Kay, of PA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hunsinger (d. March 29, 2021), his father/mother-in-law, Robert (d. February 14, 1986) and Virginia Schermerhorn Weingartner, Sr. (d. December 14, 2010); and his sister-in-law, Katheryn Weingartner (d. March 18, 2018).
A Memorial Service with Military Honors for Richard will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA. The Military Honor Service will be conducted by the members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post#534 and Reverend Helen Learn of the Herrickville United Methodist Church will be officiating the Memorial Service. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Richard’s name to the Relay for Life for Bradford County, SK: HLG4EB, PO Box 2438, Kennesaw, GA 30156 or the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
