Richard G. Elliott, age 65, of Asylum Township, Bradford County, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday morning, Oct. 2, 2019. Richard was born April 6, 1954, in Sayre, the son of the late Howard K. and Patricia L. Elliott.
Richard graduated from Towanda Area High School in 1972 and immediately joined the U.S. Army, being stationed in Germany for most of his active duty. He retired from E.I. DuPont in Towanda in 2011 after 27 years of service as a maintenance mechanic in the Research & Development Department.
Richard enjoyed woodworking and loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and target shooting. He enjoyed astronomy, going to yard sales, and collecting antiques. He was a current member of the National Rifle Association.
Richard is survived by his son, Jeffrey D. Elliott of Zanesville, Ohio, and his daughter, Stacy E. Elliott, of Towanda. He is also survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Kathy Elliott, and Lewis and Barbi Elliott, all of Towanda, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard K. and Patricia L. Elliott.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
