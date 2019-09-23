Richard George Patti, 76, of 706 Route 409, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, Wyalusing Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at his home following declining health.
Richard was born in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 6, 1943, the son of George Patti and Rita Detweiler Patti. He attended school in Brooklyn, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Naval Reserve.
Richard was a graduate of Queensborough Community College in Bayside, Queens, New York. He was employed by the New York City Transit Authority retiring as a supervisor following 33 years of service.
Richard moved to Bradford County, Pennsylvania in 2002 where he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and riding motorcycle.
Surviving are his wife, Maria M. Molina Patti, whom he married on Feb. 13, 1987 in Queens; children, Nicholas Patti of Long Island, New York, Messena Miceli (James) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Lisamarie Ruggiero (Frank) of Brooklyn, New York, Ashleigh Rachau (Douglas “Scott”) of Tyrone, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; sisters, Laura and Marie; and brother, John; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by a son, Anthony Patti and sisters, Serena and June.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St. Towanda, PA with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda Township, Pennsylvania, with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 according full military honors.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
