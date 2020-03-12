Richard H. “Dick” Dimon, 84, of Athens, formerly of Bentley Creek, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington. He was the loving husband of Louise (Hammond) Dimon. The couple married Sept. 3, 1955 and had 64 happy years together. Dick was born on March 6, 1936 in Rome, son of the late Leon and Geraldine (Lenox) Dimon Corbin. He was a sheet metal worker for Dura-Bilt Metal Products in Bentley Creek and retired with 40 years of service in 1998. Dick was a member of the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church and its choir, enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Pinecroft Golf Club, and was a member of the Bentley Creek Fire Company. He also enjoyed building model airplanes and flying them, mowing lawns, playing softball, watching sports, and hunting. Dick is survived by his wife, Louise; his son, Rick (Brigette) Dimon; his daughters, Cynthia (Mac) MacCracken and Kathy (Jeff) Inman; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James Dimon; and his sister, Alice (Dimon) Watson.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett. The celebration of Dick’s life will be held following the viewing at 3 p.m. at the church with his pastor, Rev. Robert Wuethrich officiating. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16 in Rome Cemetery. The Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, has been trusted with the arrangements.
