Richard Hector Bedard, 75

Richard Hector Bedard, age 75, of Sugar Run, PA passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with his family by his side.
Richard was born on April 2, 1948 in Biddeford, ME the son of the late Leonidas A. (d. April 26, 2009) and Beatrice C. (Dansereau) Bedard (d. November 27, 1991). He was born and raised in Biddeford and graduated there from the St. Louis High School with the class of 1967. After high school he served his country in the US Navy on the USS New Jersey and the USS McKean out of Long Beach, CA.
After an honorable discharge, Richard returned to Biddeford and became a professional fire fighter. He has also been employed with West Point Pepperell in Maine, as an EMT in New York City, and as a Supervisor for Cortland Cable Company for 21 years. Most recently he has been the Parish and Financial Secretary of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish for the last 10 years.
Richard was a devoted employee and parishioner of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish and the St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Through the church he took pride in teaching the RCIA class, serving as a Lector, and his involvement in many other activities. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and taking trips with his wife and family.
Richard is survived by his wife, Ruth A. (Kitzmiller) Bedard; his daughter Bernadette Ross of Trenton, MI and her children, Seth, Alyssa, and Autumn all of Trenton, MI; his step-daughters, Connie Knapp (Ric) of Foxpoint, WI, Gayle Huffman of Sugar Run, PA, and Alison Lang of Downingtown, PA; his step-grandchildren, Robert Abrahamian (Brailey Kerber) of Madison, WI, Lexie Abrahamian (Jesse Khan) of Anaheim, CA; Kacey Bures (Bobby) of Painesville, OH, Erika Huffman (Ben Panella) of Wilmington, DE, Karlye Bennett (Eli) of LeRaysville, PA, Brady Lang (Chris Duke) of Philadelphia, PA, and Kevin Lang of Downingtown, PA; his sister/brother-in-law, Alice and Angelo Manganello of Beaver, PA; his nephews, Anthony Manganello (Denise) and their children, AJ and Vinnie, and David Manganello (Jessica) and their child Lucca; as well as special friends, Barb and Marty Fenton of Sugar Run. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger N. Bedard (d. January 16, 2002) and step- son-in-law, James “Jim” Huffman (d. October 29, 2018).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 12:00 Noon from the St.
Mary of the Assumption Church, 245 State St., Wyalusing, PA 18853 with Father Jose Joseph Kuriapilly officiating. Interment will follow at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Church on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Richard’s name to the OLOPH-St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 245 State St., Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the Wilmot Fire Co., Attn: S. Kaufmann, PO Box 798, Wyalusing, PA, 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
