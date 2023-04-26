Richard Jay “Dick” Scott, 74, of Towanda Township, PA, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023 following declining health.
“Dick” as he was known by his family and friends, was born in Towanda, PA on September 19, 1948, the son of the late Fred Scott and Ellen Patricia (Mahoney) Scott. He was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1966, and later served with the U.S. Airforce during the Vietnam War.
Dick attended the University of Arizona and Penn State University. He provided landscaping service in the Towanda area for a number of years and was later employed by the Ingersoll-Rand in Athens, the Daily Review in Towanda, and Greco’s Supermarket in Towanda. Dick was a member of AM Vets Post No. 187, Asylum Township. and the Bridge Street Hill Rod & Gun Club.
Dick shared his love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing and card playing with family and friends. He was the proud father of Dr. Sara Scott and husband Dr. Ryan Murdock of Austin, TX and Zack Scott and wife Emma Goulart of Fort Collins, CO. He was the doting grandfather to Elise, Lachlan and Mila Murdock. He is also survived by his loving sisters and brothers-in-law: Dinah and Michael Guarino of Moravia, NY, and Sherry and Donnie Connor of Reynoldsville, PA.
Abiding with Dick’s request, there will be no services. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting Dick’s Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
