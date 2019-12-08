Richard Joseph Bongiovanni, age 71, passed away in his home in New Albany, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
He was born on July 17, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas, to Josephine Bongiovanni and Fred Garza.
Richie was raised by his mom, aunt, and grandparents in Queens, New York. Upon graduation of high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Richie worked as an electrician for Amtrak for over 25 years including serving as the president of his local union.
He loved to hunt, fish, farm, cook, and dance. Richie loved to share these gifts with his family and friends. He was raised and worked in the city, but was an outdoorsman at heart and loved the mountains.
He is survived by his children, daughter, Melissa Graham (Sean); son, Joseph (Kelley); son, Antonio (Camila); son, Jason; seven grandchildren; sister, Margaret Mucciolo (Joe); and nephew, Michael.
Richie was preceded in death by his mother, aunts, and grandparents.
Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. at St. Basil’s Church, 101 Churchill Street, Dushore, PA 18614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.