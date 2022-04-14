Richard K. Johnson, 68, of Towanda, PA passed away Monday afternoon, April 11, 2022, at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. Richard was born in Towanda on August 7, 1953 and attended the Towanda schools. In early years, Richard was employed by several area contractors including Fred Ross.
Richard retired from WOC Energy in Towanda following many years of service. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking and following NASCAR. Richards family includes his wife Nancy Bump Johnson, sons, Richard “Richie” Johnson (Missi Miller) of Towanda, Anthony “Toni” Lamb and wife Danielle of Meshoppen, 2 granddaughters, a grandson, Grayson with whom he enjoyed spending time, sisters, Peggy Allen of Towanda, Kandy Kopp of Conshohocken, PA, brother, Clayton John Allen and wife Anita of Bloomsburg, PA as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Arvilla Allen, and brothers, Mike, David, and Ronnie.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
