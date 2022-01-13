Richard L. Colarusso, age 66, of Wyalusing, PA passed away with his family by his side on Sunday afternoon, January 9, 2022 at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Rich was born on July 5, 1955 in West Pittston, PA the son of the late Louis Colarusso (d. April 13, 2007) and Jasmine A. DeGuglielmo Colarusso Prushko (d. June 23, 2015). He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School with the class of 1973.
He most recently was employed with Chesapeake Energy as a Water Infrastructure Engineer. Rich attended Braintrim Baptist Church in Laceyville. He was a social member of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534 and a member of the Partners Mountain Sportsman Club. He was an avid hunter and loved to hunt with his son, Alex. He also loved to cook and bake with his daughter, Madison. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family.
Rich is survived by his wife, Lynda Baker Colarusso, whom he married on August 17, 2002; his children, Alex Colarusso of Hanover Twp., PA, Madison Colarusso of Wyalusing, PA, Stephanie McDonough and her husband, Jamie, of Clarks Summit, PA and Rebecca Belcher and her husband, Jim Bob, of Wyalusing, PA; his grandchildren, Connor McDonough and Kinley and Landon Belcher; his siblings, Louis F. Colarusso and his wife, Jeanette, of West Pittston, PA and Ruthann Taylor and Rob of Dallas, PA; his nephews, Louis E. Colarusso and Joshua Colarusso; as well as many cousins.
Funeral Services for Rich will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM from the Braintrim Baptist Church with his father-in-law, Pastor Tony Baker, and Reverend Joseph Kilmer of the church officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM from the church. Interment will take place at a later date at the St. John’s Cemetery in Pittston, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Rich’s name to the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or on their website, www. www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
