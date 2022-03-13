Richard L. “Rick” Rhodes Age 68 of Horseheads, NY passed away very unexpectedly on Tuesday March 8, 2022 while doing what he loved…Bowling.
Rick was born on January 19, 1954 in Atlanta, GA the son of Margaret “Peggy” J. Hoose. He was a 1972 graduate of Towanda High School and graduated from East Stroudsburg University Class of 1976. Rick married his wife Dixie Lynn Chapman August 20, 1977 and they would have celebrated their 45th Wedding Anniversary this summer. Mr. Rhodes was a former Pharmaceutical Sales Rep. for 20 years and went on to work at Demets/Pladis Candy Company in Horseheads, NY for the past 10 years.
Rick was an avid hunter, loved bowling, and was a loyal fan of the San Francisco 49ers, and of the NY Yankees. He was pre-deceased by his father Russell Harding Rhodes. Rick is survived by his loving wife Dixie Lynn Chapman; daughter: Nichole Marie Rhodes of Jupiter, FL; son: Michael Wayne Rhodes of Horseheads, NY; grandson: Wyatt James Rhodes of Elmira, NY; mother: Margaret “Peggy” J. Rhodes-Seeley of ME, formerly of Monroeton, PA; sister and brother-in-law: Kathryn Rhodes Wilcox and Robert Wilcox of ME; nephews: Ian and Courtney Wilcox and their son Henry Wilcox of N.C.; Joshua Wilcox, Adam Wilcox, and Andrew Wilcox all of ME; sister-in-law: Alma Chapman of Troy, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Wednesday March 16, 2022 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Rick’s Funeral Services will be held on Thursday March 17, 2022 at 11 AM at the Funeral Home with the Pastor Donn Hauser Officiating. Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY.
The Family Requests that the calling hours from 2-4 PM be for Adults Only, and that the Funeral Service on Thursday be Adults Only in attendance. Children are welcome for calling hours for 7-9 PM Only. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.