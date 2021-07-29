On the evening of Saturday, July 24, 2021, Canton native Richard Laurence Benson passed away at Robert Packer Hospital with his family by his side. He was 76 years of age. Born December 12, 1944 in Canton, he was the son of Laurence and Hazel (Barnes) Benson. He was a retiree of the former Swayze Folding Box Company in Canton.
Richard is survived by his wife , Sandra Benson, at home, brothers Harold (& Marsha) Benson of Canton and Roger Benson of Columbia Cross Roads, a sister, Betty Hartford of Elmira, special niece Ronda (& Les) Wilber of Troy, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Laurence and Hazel Benson. In keeping with the family’s wishes services will be private. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.