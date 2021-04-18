Richard Leigh Rhodes Sr., 89, of Sayre, PA passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Elderwood Healthcare in Waverly, NY. Richard was born in Elmira, NY on November 23, 1931, a son of John Garfield Rhodes and Marian Betz Rhodes. He was a graduate of Sayre High School with the Class of 1951 and subsequently served with the U.S. Navy from June 11, 1951 to June 8, 1955 during the Korean War.
In 1952, Richard married the former Shirley M. Kepner. Richard was employed as a lineman with Penelec in Sayre for 32 years until his retirement. Richard was a member of the Sayre Presbyterian Church, a life member of Skiff-Bower VFW Post 1536, Sayre, and was a member of Trout Unlimited. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, being of assistance to others, the outdoors, fishing, and in earlier years, gardening, and hunting. With a passion for fishing, Richard created and operated from his home for a number of years, Dick’s Fly Shop on West Lockhart Street in Sayre. He greatly enjoyed making fish poles, tying flies, and sharing his skillful knowledge with his grandchildren as well as others. Richard’s family includes his beloved wife of 69 years, Shirley M. Rhodes, children, Janet Hughes and husband Charles of Sayre, Richard Rhodes Jr. and wife Mary of Sayre, Shirley Williams of Athens, and Amy Krasinski and husband Tony of Erie, PA, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, brother, Donald Rhodes. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his grandson, Nate Williams on December 5, 2015, and brother, Jack Rhodes.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre is assisting the Rhodes Family with arrangements. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 in memory of Richard Leigh Rhodes Sr. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
