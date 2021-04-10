Richard M. “Dick” Berry, of Gillett, PA., age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Wed. April 7, 2021 after living a long and full life. Born on Nov. 13, 1928 in Elmira, NY, son of the late, Horton E. & Helen I. Holcomb Berry. Dick married the love of his life, Joyce Ann Avery, in 1959 and they enjoyed 70 wonderful years of marriage until she predeceased him in 2019. He was employed by Fairway Spring Co. for over 42 years until his retirement. Dick was a charter member of the Gillett Lions Club in 1952 and was a member of the Gillett Baptist Church. His interests included collecting and trading autos, attending car shows, woodworking, and wintering in Florida. He also sold real estate as a hobby for many years. is remembered for his quick wit and kind smile. Dick is survived by his loving daughter and dedicated caregiver, Pam (Jim) Updike, Gillett, PA; sister-in-law, Dora Anne Avery, Gillett, PA; five grandchildren, Tara, Tiffany, Zach, Zane and Shawna; eight great grandchildren, Jordyn, Trenton, Kailyn, Tayla, Madison, Marley, Noah, and McKenna. Nieces, nephews and many cherished friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Dick was predeceased by a daughter, Debbie Berry Haxton. Guests will be received at Caywood’s Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Southport/Elmira, NY on Mon. April 12, 2021 between the hours of 10-11 a.m. In accordance with state regulations face masks and social distancing are required. Services will be private at the family’s convenience and will be streamed on Caywood’s Facebook page following the visitation. Burial will take place in the Gillett Cemetery.
